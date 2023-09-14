Left Menu

Hope to conclude Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement soon: Norway envoy

Talking about the Free Trade Agreement, Stener said that Norway is negotiating with the EFTA group a free trade agreement with India and we hope to conclude that soon. That will mean that more Norwegian companies will look to India and offer more green solutions to India.

Hope to conclude Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement soon: Norway envoy
Norwegian Ambassador to India May Elin Stener (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising four nations of Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, and Liechtenstein will resume the next round of negotiations for Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) next month and hope to soon conclude the deal, a top official said here in the national capital on Thursday. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Norwegian Ambassador to India May Elin Stener said, "We hope to strengthen India and Norway relations even further".

Talking about the G20 Delhi Declaration, Norway's Ambassador added, "I congratulate the Indian government for achieving the consensus. That is a big achievement and they have been working very hard to get it. There are very good messages on combating climate change. This is very good and as Norway we congratulate India."

Ambassador further added, "I hope that they will follow up on the New Delhi Declaration on all the issues particularly on the issues of combating climate change. So that we achieve a greener planet as soon as possible. The ambassador said that India is a fast-growing economy and lots of things are happening here. And I'm also happy to see that the goal is that the growth should be green. As Norway, we are very happy to support the green growth.

She was talking on the sidelines of "3rd International Climate Summit 2023" organised by PHDCCI. (ANI)

