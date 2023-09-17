Left Menu

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

The House of Poetry in Nouakchott hosted the closing activities of the festival, in the presence of Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of SDC; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in SDC; and a large number of Mauritanian and Arab intellectuals and writers.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:01 IST
Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mauritania

Nouakchott [Mauritania], September 17 (ANI/WAM): The Mauritanian Literature Festival, held under the patronage of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, concluded its activities. Held and organised by the Sharjah Department of Culture (SDC) in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Mauritanian Parliament, the festival was a celebration of the occasion of Nouakchott's selection as the Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for the year 2023, and included four main themes that discussed the stages of development of the Mauritanian narrative, the current Mauritanian story, the Mauritanian novel from its founding to the contemporary scene, and the narratives absent in the Mauritanian novel.

It also included an event on Mauritanian poetry, in addition to two poetry sessions, with the participation of more than 40 Mauritanian men and women. The House of Poetry in Nouakchott hosted the closing activities of the festival, in the presence of Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of SDC; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in SDC; and a large number of Mauritanian and Arab intellectuals and writers.

Abdullah Al Owais said, "We are very happy with the holding of this festival, and with the gathering of Mauritanian writers, critics and academics. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was keen for the UAE and Sharjah to have an active presence in these distinguished cultural events to celebrate the selection of Nouakchott as the Capital of Culture in the Islamic World for the year 2023, which reflects also the importance of joint cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Mauritanian Parliament." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023