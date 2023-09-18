Israel's minister of environment in New York to sign US Deal

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman departed for a trip to New York Sunday night. While there she will meet with representatives of the US Environmental Agency EPA and sign a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of environment and climate between the two countries. The Ministry of the Environment said that the memorandum will make it possible to continue the close cooperation between Israel and the US in many areas of environment and climate.

Also, as part of her talks with officials in the American government, the minister will discuss, among other things, the possibilities for promoting regional environmental initiatives. Minister Silman will also participate in several events that will be held at the UN building in New York as part of the General Assembly meeting. The Minister is expected to participate in the climate summit of the UN Secretary-General, in view of the approval of the climate law in the government – an essential step on the way to completing the legislation in the Knesset – and in view of the COP28 climate convention meeting in Dubai in about two months.

The minister will also speak on behalf of Israel at a ministerial meeting of a coalition to which Israel has joined as part of the discussions of the emerging global plastics treaty. She will also represent Israel at an event on food systems organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Japan. (ANI/TPS)

