Left Menu

UAE Minister of Economy unveils key pillars for transforming country's food, agriculture sector into global power

The reception, held at the headquarters of the UAE's permanent mission to the UN, was attended by a number of heads of state and government, foreign ministers of Gulf, Arab and other foreign countries, along with senior officials of international organisations and the US administration, and members of the UAE's official delegation to the UNGA.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2023 07:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 07:09 IST
UAE Minister of Economy unveils key pillars for transforming country's food, agriculture sector into global power
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs hosts official reception in New York (Screengrab of video posted by Office of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs on X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New York [UAE], September 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, has hosted an official reception on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York. The reception, held at the headquarters of the UAE's permanent mission to the UN, was attended by a number of heads of state and government, foreign ministers of Gulf, Arab and other foreign countries, along with senior officials of international organisations and the US administration, and members of the UAE's official delegation to the UNGA.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the attendees, affirming the UAE's commitment to building exceptional and fruitful relationships with sisterly and friendly nations. He underlined the importance of promoting tolerance, coexistence, and constructive cooperation for the stability and prosperity of peoples and societies. He reiterated the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation, integration, and joint action to address pressing global challenges. He underscored the ongoing efforts to develop innovative and practical solutions, transforming them into diverse opportunities for comprehensive and sustainable development.

He added that development serves as the cornerstone for peace and stability worldwide and called for intensified multilateral efforts to preserve international peace and security while establishing developmental pathways centred around human well-being and improving the quality of life in communities. Sheikh Abdullah also expressed hope that the upcoming United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted by the UAE from 30th November to 12th December, would serve as an innovative platform for strengthening collective international endeavours for the betterment of humanity and future generations. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023