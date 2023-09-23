UAE Minister of Economy unveils key pillars for transforming country's food, agriculture sector into global power

New York [UAE], September 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, has hosted an official reception on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York. The reception, held at the headquarters of the UAE's permanent mission to the UN, was attended by a number of heads of state and government, foreign ministers of Gulf, Arab and other foreign countries, along with senior officials of international organisations and the US administration, and members of the UAE's official delegation to the UNGA.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the attendees, affirming the UAE's commitment to building exceptional and fruitful relationships with sisterly and friendly nations. He underlined the importance of promoting tolerance, coexistence, and constructive cooperation for the stability and prosperity of peoples and societies. He reiterated the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation, integration, and joint action to address pressing global challenges. He underscored the ongoing efforts to develop innovative and practical solutions, transforming them into diverse opportunities for comprehensive and sustainable development.

He added that development serves as the cornerstone for peace and stability worldwide and called for intensified multilateral efforts to preserve international peace and security while establishing developmental pathways centred around human well-being and improving the quality of life in communities. Sheikh Abdullah also expressed hope that the upcoming United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted by the UAE from 30th November to 12th December, would serve as an innovative platform for strengthening collective international endeavours for the betterment of humanity and future generations. (ANI/WAM)

