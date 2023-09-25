Left Menu

Pakistan: Sukkur cylinder blast has claimed 8 lives so far

The death toll in the gas cylinder explosion that took in Sukkur city of Sindh province in Pakistan has risen to eight now, reported ARY News on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:08 IST
Pakistan: Sukkur cylinder blast has claimed 8 lives so far
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The death toll in the gas cylinder explosion that occurred in Sukkur city of Sindh province in Pakistan has risen to eight now, reported ARY News on Monday. Notably, the deadly blast took place on Saturday in an LPG shop in Sukkur and total eight persons were injured in blast at LPG shop including the shop owner and a child in the explosion then.

Three injured people, including seven-year-old Sheharyar, Jameel, and Naeem, were sent to a hospital for medical attention immediately after the incident took place, where they passed away while receiving treatment. Since there was no burn centre nearby, the injured were sent to the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in critical condition. Moreover, according to ARY News, the critically injured patients including one identified as Kamran were succumbed to injuries at GIMS today.

The gas cylinder exploded at the LPG store. while filling gas in a vehicle. Following the fatal cylinder explosion, the local government has shut down all LPG stores. Additionally, the authorities seized approximately 30 petrol cylinders from nearby stores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023