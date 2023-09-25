Pakistan: Sukkur cylinder blast has claimed 8 lives so far

The death toll in the gas cylinder explosion that occurred in Sukkur city of Sindh province in Pakistan has risen to eight now, reported ARY News on Monday. Notably, the deadly blast took place on Saturday in an LPG shop in Sukkur and total eight persons were injured in blast at LPG shop including the shop owner and a child in the explosion then.

Three injured people, including seven-year-old Sheharyar, Jameel, and Naeem, were sent to a hospital for medical attention immediately after the incident took place, where they passed away while receiving treatment. Since there was no burn centre nearby, the injured were sent to the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in critical condition. Moreover, according to ARY News, the critically injured patients including one identified as Kamran were succumbed to injuries at GIMS today.

The gas cylinder exploded at the LPG store. while filling gas in a vehicle. Following the fatal cylinder explosion, the local government has shut down all LPG stores. Additionally, the authorities seized approximately 30 petrol cylinders from nearby stores. (ANI)

