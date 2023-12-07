Hamas fired rockets from Gaza humanitarian zone

Left Menu

Hamas fired rockets at Israel from the humanitarian zone in southern Gaza, near displaced civilians and a United Nations facility, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): Hamas fired rockets at Israel from the humanitarian zone in southern Gaza, near displaced civilians and a United Nations facility, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday. The military also released visual evidence of the launch site where, on Wednesday at around 3:59 pm, a barrage of 12 rockets was fired at the city of Beersheva.

"The rockets were launched near the tents of Gazan citizens who were evacuated to the south of the Gaza Strip for their protection and near the UN facilities," the IDF said. Earlier on Wednesday, Hamas fired rockets from the humanitarian zone at 12:52 pm and 2:12 pm further endangering Palestinian civilians, the IDF added.

Palestinian terrorists have fired more than 11,500 rockets towards Israeli territory since October 7. Three people were lightly wounded in Israel on Tuesday by rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel has long noted that Hamas fires rockets from civilian areas, including schools, hospitals, mosques and UN buildings, and has found evidence of this during its ground operation that began on October 27. Israeli soldiers found missiles and military gear hidden among UN relief supplies in the northern Gaza Strip.

One hundred ten rockets, including 30 Grad projectiles, were found hidden among boxes belonging to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which supports Palestinian refugees and their descendants, the IDF said. The rockets were found inside a home in a densely populated area.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Hamas currently holds 137 men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners captive in Gaza. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

