Abu Dhabi Police urge parents to protect children from violent online games

Dubai [UAE], December 25 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) warned parents against violent electronic games, noting that the serious effects of these games include addiction, isolation and separation from reality. Officials said parents and guardians should monitor and surveil their children's activity on their smart devices.

Police thus urged parents to monitor their children and intervene in their choice of games and e-applications. Abu Dhabi Police urged parents to track their children's online activities and to encourage them to report any attempts to bully or blackmail them. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)