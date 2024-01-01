Left Menu

Israel works to increase use of alternative energies

For the first time in Israel, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure allowed the establishment of energy companies in the local authorities. This is being done in order to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 09:28 IST
Israel works to increase use of alternative energies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 1 (ANI/TPS): For the first time in Israel, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure allowed the establishment of energy companies in the local authorities. This is being done in order to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy. In cooperation with companies from the private sector, according to the conditions to be determined by the Ministry of the Interior, joint energy corporations will allow local authorities that choose this option to speed up the installation of solar systems, storage facilities and charging stations for electric vehicles in their territories.

Also, the corporations will allow the local authorities to become more efficient in their energy consumption and manage it in a better way. This move will help them save on current expenses and channel them for the benefit of improving the service to the citizens, at the same time as reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The "Iron Swords" war highlighted the importance and especially the urgency of creating energy security, alongside the need to decentralise renewable energy production and storage.

This mechanism of establishing joint energy corporations will make it possible to accelerate energy security through a transition to sustainable energy--renewable energies, storage, electric vehicles and energy efficiency. All of these will improve the energy resilience of the local authorities, among other things, in essential facilities required for functional continuity during an emergency, such as emergency reception centres in public buildings and government buildings. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
3
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024