Israeli forces seize weapons and intelligence from Hamas commander's home

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 2 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces secured control of the home of the commander of Hamas's Gaza Brigade in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Force said on Tuesday morning. The IDF said dozens of Hamas operatives in the house, located in Gaza's Daraj Tuffah area, were killed in close-quarters combat. Afterward, soldiers uncovered and destroyed tunnel shafts and seized large amounts of weapons.

Forces also found intelligence material connecting the central Daraj Tuffah mosque to the October 7 massacre. Soldiers then destroyed the house.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)