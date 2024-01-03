Jaishankar to discuss various areas of bilateral cooperation during Nepal visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Nepal from January 4 during which the two sides will review the overall state of bilateral relations and discuss various areas of cooperation between the two countries. Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that India's External Affairs Minister will co-chair the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission to be held in Kathmandu. The meeting will be co-chaired by Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud.

During his visit, Jaishankar will pay a courtesy call to Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachandra. The Nepal Foreign Minister will host a dinner for EAM Jaishankar and the members of his delegation.

Established in 1987, the India-Nepal Joint Commission provides a platform for both ministers to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership. Ministry of External Affairs said earlier that Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours," it said. India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterised by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)