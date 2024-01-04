Abu Dhabi unveils 1st processing facility for enzyme-based fuel additives in Middle East, Africa

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development's (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the industrial sector, has announced a collaboration with XMILE Group to establish a first-of-its-kind processing facility in the Middle East and Africa region for the reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions. The cooperation with XMILE Group, a global company with over two decades of experience producing enzyme-based fuel additives, will be a major addition to the local initiatives implemented for propelling sustainable industrial development in Abu Dhabi's industrial sector and an advancement towards collaborative programmes across public and private sectors, focused on raising awareness and driving widespread adoption of sustainable low-carbon fuels throughout the fuel supply chain.

Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Gerard Paul Marie Hubert Steeghs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE, and Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, witnessed the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding, underscoring the significance of this collaboration in supporting UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic objectives. The MoU, signed by IDB Executive Director Arafat Al Yafei, and Boudewijn Hugo Sanders, Chief Executive Officer of XMILE Group Ltd.

It is a significant step in Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy's (ADIS) efforts to strengthen the Emirate as the region's most competitive industrial hub, driving the 'Green Falcon Economy' and setting an example as a global leader in addressing climate change and promoting sustainability in the industrial sector. Al Yafei said, "Our collaboration with XMILE Group is part of IDB's commitment to promoting sustainability in the industry. This partnership aligns with the ADDED 'Circular Economy Policy' framework, which aims to drive the transition towards an innovative and sustainable economy by empowering industries to prioritise responsible production and consumption."

Al Yafei added, "We believe that the industrial sector has great potential for implementing innovative solutions and is crucial in diversifying Abu Dhabi's economy and leading the way towards a more sustainable future. " For his part, Sanders emphasised the significance of collaborating with ADDED for achieving implementation of the local facility and leading the transition towards sustainable fuels.

He highlighted that this partnership is a testament to the shared vision and dedication towards promoting industries in Abu Dhabi to combat climate change. As COP28 took place in the UAE, this joint effort will contribute to the global agenda of creating a greener future.(ANI/WAM)

