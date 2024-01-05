Left Menu

Israel Defence minister Gallant meets with senior Advisor to US President Biden Amos Hochstein

Minister Gallant was joined by IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, and senior defense officials in briefing the Special Coordinator on the security situation on Israel's northern border and the conditions required by the defense establishment to facilitate the secure return of Israel's northern communities to their homes in the region.

Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): On Thursday, Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with US Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv. Minister Gallant was joined by IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, and senior defense officials in briefing the Special Coordinator on the security situation on Israel's northern border and the conditions required by the defense establishment to facilitate the secure return of Israel's northern communities to their homes in the region.

Gallant reflected the determination of Israel's defense establishment to changing the security reality in northern Israel and along the border with Lebanon, and emphasized the top priority of enabling over 80,000 displaced Israelis to return to their homes. "There is only one possible result - a new reality in the northern arena, which will enable the secure return of our citizens," he said. "Yet we find ourselves at a junction - there is a short window of time for diplomatic understandings, which we prefer. We will not tolerate the threats posed by the Iranian proxy, Hezbollah and we will ensure the security of our citizens." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

