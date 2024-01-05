Israeli missing since October 7 declared dead

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): Tamir Adar, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was declared dead after disappearing during Hamas's October 7 massacre, the kibbutz announced.

It was previously believed that 38-year-old Adar was alive in Gaza. But the Nir Oz announcement said he was killed on Oct. 7 and his body remains in Gaza.

His grandmother, Yaffa Adar, 85, was also taken hostage and released during a week-long ceasefire in November. (ANI/TPS)

