Left Menu

Israeli military to begin probe of Oct 7 failures

Members of the team selected by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi include former chief of staff Shaul Mofaz, former Military Intelligence Directorate head Aharon Ze'evi-Farkash, former Southern Command leader Sami Turgeman and former Operations Directorate chief Yoav Har-Even.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 20:57 IST
Israeli military to begin probe of Oct 7 failures
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi visits troops in Gaza (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 6 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces has formed a panel to investigate the military's failures on October 7 and the period leading up to it, the IDF announced on Friday. Members of the team selected by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi include former chief of staff Shaul Mofaz, former Military Intelligence Directorate head Aharon Ze'evi-Farkash, former Southern Command leader Sami Turgeman and former Operations Directorate chief Yoav Har-Even.

The inquiry will investigate the IDF General Staff, military intelligence, the failures of the Gaza border defenses and general operational matters. The inquiry's mandate does not include decisions made by the political echelon.

An independent commission of inquiry with a broader mandate including political failures is expected to take place after the war. At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024