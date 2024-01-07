Left Menu

Israeli forces find weapons and inciting games for children

Weapons and games designed to incite children to violence were discovered in a Hamas commander's home on the outskirts of Khan Yunis as Israeli forces battled a Hamas terror squad holed up in a nearby school, the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:51 IST
Israeli forces find weapons and inciting games for children
Flag of Israel . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 7 (ANI/TPS): Weapons and games designed to incite children to violence were discovered in a Hamas commander's home on the outskirts of Khan Yunis as Israeli forces battled a Hamas terror squad holed up in a nearby school, the Israel Defence Forces said on Saturday. The IDF said three Hamas operatives were killed inside the school in Khan Yunis's Bani Suheila neighborhood. The three were carrying RPGs and intelligence information about Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade.

Inside the nearby home of a commander, soldiers found a large cache of weapons, including grenades, magazines and combat vests. The IDF said some of the weapons were found inside a child's bedroom next to various toys and games. The IDF said some of the games were inciting. One photo released by the IDF showed a puzzle featuring armed Arab children attacking Israel.

Also on Saturday, the IDF released a video of senior IDF officers holding a general assessment within Khan Yunis on Friday. At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024