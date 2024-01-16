Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi in 'un-Islamic' Nikah case

A local court on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Iddat case, ARY News reported. Iddat is a waiting period, a period of abstinence, or a specified period during which, after the dissolution of her marriage through divorce or death, or after any other form of separation from her husband under certain conditions, the woman remains unmarried.

Former prime minister, Imran Khan who was removed from power in April 2022, and his wife have denied all charges in the case registered by Bushra's former husband, Khawar Maneka, last month. Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The court formally commenced the trial in the case and summoned the witnesses at the next hearing, ARY News reported.

The judge read out the charges in the court set up in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, with the PTI founder in presence. However, his wife did not appear, which annoyed the judge.

The PTI leader married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore and Mufti Saeed performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses. Last year, Khawar Maneka, Bibi's former husband, who had approached the court, claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month "iddat period" that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication. Earlier, the Islamabad accountability court indicted former Pakistan PM and Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference, Dawn News reported.

During the hearing held on Tuesday at Adiala Jail, Imran, his spouse, PTI lawyers Shoaib Shaheen and Barrister Umar Niazi appeared in court. NAB prosecutors Sardar Muzaffar and Amjad Pervaiz were also in attendance. (ANI)

