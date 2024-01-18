New UN coordinator for Gaza visits Egypt to 'expedite all areas' of aid
"I'm here because of the mandate of the Security Council to see how we can facilitate, accelerate and expedite all areas of the assistance that is so much needed for civilians in Gaza," Kaag said on the UN Official X Account.
New York [US], January 18 (ANI/WAM): The UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza visited Al-Arish, Egypt, on Wednesday in efforts to scale-up assistance to the Gaza Strip. Sigrid Kaag went on to Rafah, one of two crossing points for aid into Gaza, located roughly 40 kilometres from Al-Arish, according to UN News.
"I'm here because of the mandate of the Security Council to see how we can facilitate, accelerate and expedite all areas of the assistance that is so much needed for civilians in Gaza," Kaag said on the UN Official X Account. Kaag told reporters that she was in Egypt "to see how we can facilitate, accelerate and expedite all areas of the assistance that is so much needed for civilians in Gaza, given the very acute humanitarian conditions that they have to live with."
Sigrid Kaag was appointed to monitor and verify aid shipments into Gaza, in line with a UN Security Council resolution adopted last month. (ANI/WAM)
