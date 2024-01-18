Left Menu

New UN coordinator for Gaza visits Egypt to 'expedite all areas' of aid

"I'm here because of the mandate of the Security Council to see how we can facilitate, accelerate and expedite all areas of the assistance that is so much needed for civilians in Gaza," Kaag said on the UN Official X Account.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 09:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
New York [US], January 18 (ANI/WAM): The UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza visited Al-Arish, Egypt, on Wednesday in efforts to scale-up assistance to the Gaza Strip. Sigrid Kaag went on to Rafah, one of two crossing points for aid into Gaza, located roughly 40 kilometres from Al-Arish, according to UN News.

"I'm here because of the mandate of the Security Council to see how we can facilitate, accelerate and expedite all areas of the assistance that is so much needed for civilians in Gaza," Kaag said on the UN Official X Account.

Sigrid Kaag was appointed to monitor and verify aid shipments into Gaza, in line with a UN Security Council resolution adopted last month. (ANI/WAM)

