Pakistan accountability court sends Fawad Chaudhry to jail under judicial remand

The Pakistan accountability court approved the judicial remand of the former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to financial fraud in Jhelum Development Projects, ARY News reported on Thursday. As per ARY News, the police produced Fawad Chaudhry before Judge Muhammad Bashir, in which the court after approval of the judicial remand granted class B facilities to the accused.

Earlier, the accountability court in Islamabad granted the former minister a four-day physical remand in a case about alleged irregularities in the dual carriageway project, ARY News reported. The case was heard by accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir while National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and Fawad's counsel, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry appeared before the court.

The court approved a four-day remand of the former PTI leader after hearing arguments and was adjourned the hearing till January 9, as per ARY News. On December 16, the NAB arrested Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from Adiala Jail after NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt signed the former's arrest warrant. This year, in June, the former minister was among the PTI leaders who attended the launching ceremony of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), which is headed by former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. (ANI)

