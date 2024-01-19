Left Menu

UK Parliament echoes with chants of 'Shri Ram' in celebrations for Ram Mandir

The atmosphere within the walls of the House of Commons was enriched as Shri Ram, hailed as the 'Yugpurush,' became the focal point of reverence.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:43 IST
UK Parliament echoes with chants of 'Shri Ram' in celebrations for Ram Mandir
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As the global community eagerly awaits the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Sanatan Sanstha of UK (SSUK) initiated the joyous celebrations for Ram Mandir at the British Parliament, resonating with the divine sound of a Shankh. The atmosphere within the walls of the House of Commons was enriched as Shri Ram, hailed as the 'Yugpurush,' became the focal point of reverence.

The event began with a soulful bhajan, followed by SSUK members giving a presentation of the Kakbhushundi Samvad. Additionally, SSUK paid homage to the life of Shri Krishna by delving into the 12th Chapter of the Gita.

Harrow MP Bob Blackman, along with Raj Rajeshwar Guru ji and Swami Surya Prabha Didi from Brahmarishi Ashram, Hunslow, presided over the event, marking a harmonious blend of spirituality and parliamentary presence. Meanwhile, a UK declaration, signed by over 200 temples, community organisations, and associations nationwide on Thursday, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The powerful statement from Dharmic communities in the UK highlights shared joy and solidarity with the 1.5 billion global celebrants, warmly embracing the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. "Before the consecration ceremony, the UK declaration, a testament to unity, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya," a statement said.

The Dharmic communities in the UK, in a statement, expressed their delight to welcome the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22. The ceremony, spanning seven days from January 16, will include Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024