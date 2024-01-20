Left Menu

Pak General Elections 2024: Top poll body imposes fine on candidates for violating code of conduct

The Election Commission of Pakistan monitoring teams fined all candidates running in the 2024 general elections a total of (PKR) 85,000 for "violating" the election code in different constituencies around the nation, reported ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 08:46 IST
Pak General Elections 2024: Top poll body imposes fine on candidates for violating code of conduct
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan monitoring teams fined all candidates running in the 2024 general elections a total of (PKR) 85,000 for "violating" the election code in different constituencies around the nation, reported ARY News. Noor Muhammad, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from PB-07 (Ziarat), was fined (PKR) 40,000 for breaking the election code of conduct, according to the ECP.

Whereas Zulfiqar Khan, running from PK-58, was fined (PKR) 25,000 in Mardan, while Gohar Ali Shah, the ANP's candidate from PK-54, was fined (PKR) 10,000. Jamshed Khan of the PML-N from PK-61 was fined (PKR) 10,000, ARY News reported. A PML-N candidate from Islamabad was the subject of a notice from the top poll body earlier on Thursday for allegedly "violating" the code of conduct.

Anjum Aqeel Khan, the PML-N candidate from NA-46 (Islamabad), has been instructed by the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) to appear in person or through his counsel on January 21, according to ARY News. The PML-N candidate reportedly got notice from the ECP for organising a car rally in Islamabad's sectors G-11, G-13, and H-13 without the administration's approval.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the PML-N are eyeing to form governments in the centre, with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confidently saying that the elections are now just between two parties as the PTI is out of the electoral race -- since its candidates will be running independently. With general elections set to take place on February 8, Khan's hopes were shattered to contest as the Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier this week turned down his appeal against the rejection of nomination papers.

The high court upheld the decisions of the returning officer (RO) and appellate tribunal given against acceptance of the disqualified former premier's nomination papers from NA-122 and NA-89 constituencies, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024