13 killed in school dormitary fire in China

Thirteen people lost their lives in a school dormitory fire in China's Henan province on late Friday night, according to the Global Times.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 09:02 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Thirteen people lost their lives after fire broke out in a school dormitory in China's Henan province on late Friday night, according to the Global Times. The fire broke out in a dormitory of Yingcai School in Yanshanpu village, Nanyang, in Central China's Henan province.

One person sustained injuries following the incident. As of now, "the managers of the school have been detained," Global Times said in a post on X.

The investigation of the case is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

