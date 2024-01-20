Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Iran's Vice President, discusses regional developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Iran Vice President Mohammad Mokhber on the sidelines of the NAM summit in the Ugandan capital on Saturday and discussed recent regional developments and India-Iran bilateral ties

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 23:12 IST
Jaishankar meets Iran's Vice President, discusses regional developments
EAM Jaishankar with Iran Vice President Mohammad Mokhber (Photo/X @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Iran Vice President Mohammad Mokhber on the sidelines of the NAM summit in the Ugandan capital on Saturday and discussed recent regional developments and India-Iran bilateral ties. "A useful conversation with Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber today in Kampala. Spoke about our bilateral ties as well as recent regional developments. Agreed on further exchanges to take forward our agenda of cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on 'X'.

Jaishankar was in Iran last week on a two-day visit. During the visit, he exchanged views with his counterpart Dr Amir-Abdollahian. The two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral engagement quite comprehensively and exchanged thoughts on some pressing global and regional issues. Jaishankar had also called on Iran President Ebrahim Raisi. Pakistan launched missile strikes into Iran on Thursday after Tehran carried out strikes in Pakistan on the bases of the terrorist outfit Jaish al-Adl. Pakistan said it had undertaken a series of military strikes against terrorist hideouts" in a province of Iran. The reciprocal attacks came amid tensions in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of NAM, Jaishankar also met with the Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran and discussed India-Colombia bilateral ties. "Also met Colombian FM @AlvaroLeyva on the sidelines of the NAM Summit. Discussed global issues and our bilateral ties," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Good to meet with Palestinian FM Dr. Riyad al-Maliki in Kampala this afternoon. Had a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Exchanged views on its humanitarian and political dimensions. Reiterated India's support for a two-state solution. Agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said about his meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki. The NAM is a forum of 120 countries not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024