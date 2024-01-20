UAE riders continue to impress at 11th edition of FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

Al Ain [UAE], January 20 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation', Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the annual FBMA International Show Jumping Cup continued yesterday with a number of thrilling performances across five different classes. Now in its 11th edition, the event will see more than 230 of the planet's best riders compete this week in one of showjumping's showpiece occasions, held this year at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

The event will feature more than 300 horses, with more than 200 riders competing across 19 classes in 6 different categories. A total prize fund of AED 700,000 will be on offer.The categories include: CSICH-A, CSIJ-A, CSIY-A,* Nationals Special, CSIYH1* and the main showpiece CSIL2*. An incredible 39 countries will be represented at the event, an increase of five from last year's edition, offering a special platform for local and international riders and showjumpers.On Friday local riders were out in force in the CSIL1* class, with UAE competitors filling the top four places in the Two Phases format.

Out in front was Lana Abu Zant who rode Qassis Des Hayettes Z to a faultless two rounds, while Fatima Intan Yousuf Abdullah Al Mulla and Salma Mohammed Aldhaher were also without fault in occupyig the second and third places respectively. There was more joy for the UAE in the CSIJ-A class too, with local riders once again holding the top three positions, this time in the One Round Against The Clock.

Abdalla Hamad Ali Al Kirbi went clean with DEMPHIS for a final time of 52.16 seconds, closely seeing off the challenge of Mabkhout Owaida Alkarbi on POGBA but just two tenths of a second. Mohammed Saeed Alkhateri rode CLIOSTAN D into third position. The UAE led the way in the CSICh-A class too, once again the One Round Against The Clock Format as Saleh Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi was full of energy on ESPRESSO finishing almost three seconds ahead of second-placed Hamzah Aldulaimi from Iraq. In this two horses per rider event, Alkarbi was also third fastest on the day on his other mount, SKS ARIZONA TOP.

On the opening day of competition, there was a great start for the UAE's Khaled Mohammed Aldhaheri who rode RANA-V to the fastest time in the CSIYH1* 02 One Round Against the Clock. His lead time came by the tightest of margins - two hundredths of a second with a time of 65.92. Compatriot Abdulrahman Ahmed Ameen Alshurafa went third fastest, while Germany's Sophie Harries was second. A stunning second day performance catapulted AlShurafa to the top of the class standings, with a UAE one-two secured by Aldhaheri. Italy's Simone Coata rose into third position.

In the CSIYH1* 01 One Round Against the Clock it was Syria's Sabri Badenjki who headed the 23-rider field on DIORE VAN DE OUDE HEIHOEF Z on Day 1 in a time of 58.64. Greece's Dimitrios Natsis came in second place, while the UAE's Humaid Abdullah Khalifa Almheiri took third. The second day saw an exciting change of position at the top of the class with Almheiri rising to the top of the standings, ahead of Badenjki and Natsis.

Humaid Abdullah Almheiri from Al-Shira'a Stables was understandably jubilant after victory. "This feeling is indescribable, as this is the Mother of the Nation Championship, Fatima Bint Mubarak, and it is a great honor to win in such championships," he said. "In every course, the difficulties increase along with the number of riders and young horses. I believe it's challenging for the young horses as they may not have sufficient endurance, but thankfully, we succeeded."

In the CSIL1* category there were several outstanding performances with 41 of the 60-female-rider field going clear. UAE rider Lana Abu Zant riding the horse Qassis Des Hayettes Z set the pace, with fellow Emirati rider Fatima Mohamed Al-Mehairi, with Italy's Luna Lucchini third. Day two proved to be an excellent one for Syria in the CSIL2* class, with Sham Al-Assad claiming top spot on CHAPEAU TN, with compatriot Aya Hamcho taking third atop DXB Legend. Denmark's Tina Lund has been out in front for a time, but had to settle for second place on the leaderboard following Al-Assad's excellent ride. (ANI/WAM)

