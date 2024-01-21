PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to address public rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Left Menu

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, will address a public gathering in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tomorrow, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, will address a public gathering in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tomorrow, ARY News reported. Sharif, a three-time former Pakistan Prime Minister who came home last year after four years of self-imposed exile in London to lead his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in the general elections, will contest from the northwestern town of Mansehra.

Sharif will contest for the NA-15 (Mansehra II) seat. Captain (retired) Safdar and Sardar Yousaf have been charged with reviewing plans for the public gathering.

Citing sources, ARY News reported that Maryam Nawaz will also accompany Nawaz Sharif in the Mansehra public gathering. Addressing his first public appearance of the 2024 election campaign this week, Nawaz Sharif had said that he was removed from power by five Supreme Court judges only because he refused to accept a salary from his son.

Nawaz said that if he had not been dismissed from office, the country would not have had petrol shortages, inflation, or unemployment. The former prime minister further stated that before he came to office, terrorism had brought Pakistan to a halt, but he had dragged Pakistan out of the crisis, according to ARY News.

Further, Sharif stated that if elected, he will put Pakistan back on track towards growth. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday began the process of providing postal ballot papers ahead of the upcoming general elections.

As per the ECP order, all eligible individuals will complete the process of casting their votes by January 22 through the postal ballot paper. Geo News reported that the application form for the postal ballot can be downloaded from the electoral authority website.

Upon receiving the postal ballot, the voter shall then send his vote to the District Returning Officer (DRO) as per the prescribed time. General elections in Pakistan are set to take place on February 8 for which the ECP's preparations are in full swing with the electoral body looking to ensure foolproof arrangements across the country. (ANI)

