Israeli military continues Gaza push with Naval support

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that forces of the Israel Navy continue to assist the IDF ground forces operating in the Gaza Strip in both observing and attacking targets of the different terrorist organisations there.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 15:04 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that forces of the Israel Navy continue to assist the IDF ground forces operating in the Gaza Strip in both observing and attacking targets of the different terrorist organisations there. Over the past day, the naval forces identified a building from which terrorists enacted ambushes against Israeli forces in the centre of the Gaza Strip. In cooperation with the forces of the 179th Reserve Armoured Brigade, they attacked the terrorists and removed the threat.

Also, the fighting in Khan Yunis continues as, in cooperation with the Air Force, soldiers from the "Oz" commando unit eliminated many terrorists. In addition, fighters of the Reserve 55th Paratrooper "Tip of the Spear" Brigade located many weapons in a Hamas military structure.

In the area of Darj Tuffah in the north of the Gaza Strip, the fighters of the 401st Armoured Brigade's Combat Team conducted firefights and eliminated about 15 terrorists. They also raided a Hamas military structure and found many uniforms and weapons there. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

