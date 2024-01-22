"Soul of a civilisation finds expression once again," EAM Jaishankar as Ram Lalla idol unveiled at Ayodhya temple

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that through the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the "soul of a civilization" has found expression once again in the world. Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar said, "At the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, the soul of a civilization finds expression once again. And the message of virtue, honour, justice and commitment reverberates around the world."

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled today at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi led rituals of the ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who participated in the ceremony.

Over 8,000 guests have been invited for the ceremony at the grand temple. The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. Prime Minister address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.

Prime Minister interacted with shramjeevis associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. He will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.

In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.

There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter- thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite.

The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station. The Mandir has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology. (ANI)

