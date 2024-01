"It's my dream to be in Ayodhya": Israeli Consul General pays emotional tribute to Indian culture

As Ayodhya celebrated the return of Shri Ram Lalla to his avowed birthplace, with celebratory chants and drumrolls echoing in the ancient city, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani, paid a visit to Shree Ram Mandir in Mumbai's Wadala. Visibly overcome with emotion on her visit to the shrine, the Israeli Consul General also paid a glowing tribute to the ancient Indian culture and tradition.

Sharing his sentiments on the significance of the historic site and occasion, Shoshani told ANI that he knows the story around the Ram Mandir 'quite well'. Pouring his heart out to ANI on Sunday, the Israeli envoy said, "Very emotional. I felt the ambience two-three days ago... I know the story around the Ram Mandir quite well. I visited Ayodhya several times before. It's a beautiful place. The visit to the temple here is my humble demonstration of respect for Indian culture and tradition. I wanted to be in Ayodhya today but I am happy to be among the very nice people of Mumbai," Shoshani told ANI.

On whether he was considering visiting Ayodhya in future, the Israeli diplomat said, "I have been to Ayodhya and will visit again very soon. It's my dream to be there." Earlier in the day, the Israeli Consul General posted from his X handle, "Looking forward to visit Ayodhya very soon. For today I visited historic Shree Ram Mandir in Wadala, Mumbai."

As the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony unfolded earlier in the day, army choppers were pictured showering petals on the temple. PM Modi also showered petals on workers, who were a part of the construction team that shaped the grand Ramn Temple.

He was also seen sprinkling flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham. While addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said. The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the making of the Ram Temple would set off a firestorm). Such people lacked an understanding of the purity of our society, the spirit that binds us all. This majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla will now stand as a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and social unity. The construction of this temple did not set off a fire but exuded a positive energy that has been infectious for us all," he added. He added that the Ayodhya temple also testifies to a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram and his place in our everyday lives.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)