India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise 'Khanjar' commences in Himachal Pradesh

The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise Khanjar started at the Special Forces Training School in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh. The exercise is being conducted from January 22 to February 3.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:29 IST
Exercise Khanjar commences in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh (Image Credit: Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise Khanjar started at the Special Forces Training School in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh. The exercise is being conducted from January 22 to February 3. The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism. It will also provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of cutting-edge indigenous defence equipment. The exercise is an annual event conducted alternately in the two nations.

The Ministry of Defence stated in an official release, "The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism." "The exercise will also accord an opportunity to showcase capabilities of cutting edge indigenous defence equipment besides achieving shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations," it added.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 20 personnel, is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), according to the press release. Meanwhile, the Kyrgyzstan contingent comprising 20 personnel is represented by the Scorpion Brigade. The Khanjar exercise is aimed at exchanging experiences and best practices in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces operations in built-up areas and mountainous terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The exercise will emphasise developing Special Forces skills and advanced techniques of insertion and extraction, according to the release by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Earlier, in October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bishkek to attend the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) to be held under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan. During the visit, he met Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov and conveyed India's support for the successful Kyrgyz SCO Presidency. The two leaders discussed cooperation in banking, energy, health and pharma. "Delighted to call on President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyz Republic. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed cooperation in banking, energy, health and pharma, defence, agriculture and investments. Conveyed India's support for the successful Kyrgyz Presidency of SCO Council of Heads of Government," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Jaishankar also held talks with his Kyrgyzstan counterpart, Zheenbek Kulubaev about strengthening India-Kyrgyz cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and developmental projects. "Good to see my old friend FM Zheenbek Kulubaev in Bishkek. Spoke about strengthening India-Kyrgyz cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, development projects, health and education. Also exchanged views on Afghanistan, West Asia and connectivity," he added on X. (ANI)

