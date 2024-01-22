French Defence Minister in Israel, meets Netanyahu and Israeli Counterpart

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem met with French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu. At the start of their meeting, the Prime Minister asked Lecornu to convey to French President Emmanuel Macron his deep gratitude for the latter's role in delivering the medicines to the hostages in Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that Israel is still waiting for proof that the medicines have reached their destination and emphasized that the implementation of the understandings must be monitored.

The two sides discussed the Lebanese issue at length. The Prime Minister emphasized that the need to distance Hezbollah terrorists from the border constitutes a national goal of the State of Israel, based on the principles of UN Security Council Resolution #1701, and said that this goal can be implemented diplomatically or in other ways. Sebastien Lecornu also met on Monday with Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant at Israel's Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv. The Ministers held a one-on-one meeting, followed by a dialogue with professional teams.

Gallant briefed Lecornu on the IDF's progress in achieving the goals of the war - namely the destruction of Hamas' governing and military capabilities, and the return of hostages. Minister Gallant emphasized that the IDF will continue operating until these are achieved. Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Minister Lecornu for France's commitment to changing the security situation in southern Lebanon, and to distancing Hezbollah forces from the border.

He also emphasized the important role of France in achieving the international objective of stabilizing the security situation on the northern border, as part of the wider diplomatic efforts led by the U.S. administration. Minister Gallant reiterated the preference of Israel to pursue the diplomatic channel, while also maintaining military readiness. Minister Gallant added that even if Hezbollah ceases fire unilaterally, Israel will not cease fire until it can guarantee the safe return of the northern communities to their homes, following a change in the security situation along the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)