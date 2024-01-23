Left Menu

"India betting on amazing transformation in Africa in next decade": Jaishankar at Business Forum in Nigeria

Exuding confidence in the growth potential of Africa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for further deepening of the India-Nigeria partnership and promotion of business opportunities between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the event in Ambuja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Exuding confidence in the growth potential of Africa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for further deepening of the India-Nigeria partnership and promotion of business opportunities between the two nations. The EAM was speaking at the India-Nigeria Business Forum in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday (local time).

"Glad to address the India-Nigeria Business Forum organised by CII and NICCI. Underlined that deepening our economic partnership is key to the expansion of our ties. Encouraged businesses to enhance their networking, identify regulatory and policy impediments and utilize opportunities," Jaishankar posted on X. Addressing the event, he said, "If there are some big geopolitical bets India is taking, is on the rise of Africa. We are betting that in the next decade, we are going to see amazing transformation here. Whether it is opening more embassies, encouraging more trade and investments, creating more opportunities for political contacts, getting the system to know each other more".

"That is our objective, because we want to strengthen our relationship with Africa not in the future but from yesterday," he added. The EAM stressed the further strengthening of India-Nigeria relations while elaborating on the areas in which the two countries can collaborate.

He said that India would like to bring its experience and learning in Nigeria while assuring Abuja of business opportunities in New Delhi. "We will continue to push the system, motivate business, address obstacles and facilitate, and look for new opportunity. There are a lot of changes in both countries...a very good example is in the digital field, green and clean energy, agriculture," Jaishankar said.

He added, "A lot of our experience and learning, we would like to bring here. At the same time, I would like to assure Nigerian business that there are opportunities in India too". EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Nigeria from January 21-23.

India and Nigeria have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. This is EAM's first visit to Nigeria, which will further consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries, according to Ministry of External Affairs release. Prior to this, he also led the Indian delegation at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), to be held in Kampala, Uganda. He also met several foreign leaders and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

