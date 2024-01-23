French Army to participate in Republic Day celebration, says 'path is to strengthen our relationship'

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, an officer in the French Foreign Legion, Captain Loic Alexandre, expressed his honour and pride in being here in India for Republic Day celebrations "We are very honoured to be here in India. The French army has been invited and we saw the Indian army in Paris, France, last year. So they proved that they are part of a great army and that's why we are very proud to be here with them," he said.

He further thanked all the services who welcomed them and emphasised that it is a great moment for them. "We are very well welcomed. So I would like to thank all the services that are working to welcome us and yes, it's a very great moment for us," he added.

Alexandre highlighted that there will be 130 people, marching on Kartavya Path on Republic Day. "For this very special occasion, Republic Day in India, we are 130 people who are marching on Kartavya Path...There is the music band on the French... and then infantry regiment, the second foreign infantry regiment that's based in the south of France, he said.

He further added that there will be three planes that will fly, adding that two Rafaels and one tanker aircraft will be there. Moreover, according to Alexandre, there will be one woman in the aircraft in the Airbus and then the Colonel who commands the French contingent for the occasion..."She's a pilot in the French Air Force," he said.

Further highlighting the India-France relationship, he said that the Indian Army is a partner of the French Army as both countries have been conducting a lot of joint exercises. "The Indian Army is a partner of the French Army because we do a lot of exercises together each year. The last one with the Air Force was Garuda. It's a long collaboration and that's why it's important for us to be here," he said.

Meanwhile, Captain Louis, who will be leading the French contingent, said that the partnerships concerning India and France can be strengthened, as it happened last year when the Indian detachment participated in the Bastille day. "I would say the partnerships concerning our two countries can be strengthened, as we did last year when the Indian detachment came for Bastille Day," he said.

Louis further expressed pleasure in being here in India for Republic Day. "We have been very well welcomed and it's a pleasure and an honour to be here for a few days in India to discover your country, but also the army. And we have already done two trainings. So now we should be ready for D Day and Republic Day," he added.

He further emphasised that their participation in Republic Day will boost India-France relations. "And now we come back so the path is to strengthen day by day our relationships and, concerning our army, why not with materials and also during exercises or training fields?", he stated.

Louis also highlighted that women will also be participating in the French Army. "We also have women in our army. And for Republic Day, there will be a Lieutenant Colonel from the French Air Force that will be there," he added.

Moreover, French Corporal Sujan, who has been serving in the French Poland legion for seven years, extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government, as they made it possible for them to come to India and present something beautiful on such an important day. "Obviously, it is a very great moment for us to be a part of the major day over here. And thank you so much for the indian government...They make that possibility to come us over here and present something beautiful in a very important day," he said.

While expressing enthusiasm and joy, Sujan said that India is a great country and is so rich in culture and tradition. "They are so welcoming. The people are so loving. And the authorities--the public forces and the military police--are so disciplined and elegant. It's a very good experience to have such an approach with the Indian public forces and share something so memorable," he added.

Braving the bitter cold and the early-morning fog, the Armed Forces were seen marching to drumbeats during dress rehearsals for the 75th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital. Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest on the occasion. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)