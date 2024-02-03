Legendary Actor Carl Weathers, known for 'Rocky' and 'The Mandalorian,' passes away at 76

Iconic actor Carl Weathers, renowned for his roles in the "Rocky" franchise and "The Mandalorian," has passed away at the age of 76, as confirmed by his manager Matt Luber, CNN reported. Weathers, who portrayed the memorable character Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies and showcased his versatility in numerous films and TV shows, reportedly died peacefully at home on Thursday, though the cause of death remains undisclosed.

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life," his family said in a statement provided to CNN. "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend." Originally a former football player with no boxing experience, Weathers auditioned for the role of Apollo Creed in "Rocky" and went on to feature in the Oscar-winning film and its three sequels. Reflecting on his audition in a 2015 interview, he recalled a candid moment with Sylvester Stallone, unaware that Stallone was both the writer and star of the film. Despite initial uncertainty, Weathers secured the role and left an indelible mark, with the character drawing inspiration from boxing legend Muhammad Ali, as reported by CNN.

Weathers leveraged his "Rocky" fame to land roles in films like the 1987 sci-fi action classic "Predator," alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the less successful 1988 movie "Action Jackson," where he portrayed a Detroit cop. His diverse career included appearances in the Adam Sandler comedy "Happy Gilmore," the "Toy Story" franchise as the voice of Combat Carl, and TV series like "Arrested Development." Notably, Weathers earned acclaim for his recent portrayal in the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" on Disney+, receiving an Emmy nomination as a guest actor in a drama. He also directed episodes for various TV series, showcasing his multifaceted talents.

Born in New Orleans, Weathers transitioned from a football career at San Diego State and brief stints with the Oakland Raiders and the Canadian Football League to pursue acting in the mid-1970s. His breakthrough came with "Rocky," leading to a successful and varied career in the entertainment industry. Weathers, who had been married three times, leaves behind two sons. Colleagues and friends, including Pedro Pascal and Adam Sandler, expressed their grief on social media. Pascal shared a poignant message on Instagram, stating, "words fail" alongside a broken heart emoji, while Sandler honoured Weathers as "a true great man" in a heartfelt post, acknowledging his greatness as a father, actor, and athlete, CNN reported. (ANI)

