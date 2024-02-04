Left Menu

5th Edition of UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 opens in Dubai

The UAE SWAT Challenge 2024, now in its fifth edition, commenced with a spectacular display of fireworks and a massive public turnout at the Al Ruwayyah Training City in Dubai.

5th Edition of UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 opens in Dubai
Dubai [UAE], February 4 (ANI/WAM): The UAE SWAT Challenge 2024, now in its fifth edition, commenced with a spectacular display of fireworks and a massive public turnout at the Al Ruwayyah Training City in Dubai. The challenge was officially inaugurated in the presence of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, alongside Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, senior officers, diplomatic mission heads, and tactical team leaders from across the globe.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, performed by the Dubai Police band, followed by a powerful address from Dubai Police underscoring the significance of global collaboration in elevating tactical responses to security challenges worldwide. "Today marks a gathering of the world's finest in a quest for excellence, safety, and the pursuit of unparalleled skill," Dubai Police highlighted, inspiring participants and onlookers with a message of solidarity and ambition.

The ceremony ended with a bang of fireworks that delighted the audience and guests. Following the opening ceremony, the first competition, "The Tactical Event," got underway. This event requires six members from each team to achieve the highest level of seamless coordination and the ability to engage targets with precision shooting while overcoming time constraints.

Over the next four days, teams will face challenges in obstacle courses, officer rescue missions, tower events, and assault competitions, each demanding tactical strategies, physical capabilities, and skilfulness to accumulate points. Teams will compete for challenge prizes totalling $260,000, distributed daily to the top three teams, and awards for the overall leaders at the challenge's conclusion.

It is worth noting that this year's edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge is open to the public, who can conveniently get free entry tickets on the Dubai Platinum List website and Virgin Megastores. Spectators will have the opportunity to indulge in various cuisines offered by different restaurants, explore sports and products, and other items showcased by the challenge's partners. (ANI/WAM)

