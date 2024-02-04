UAE: Al Dahak calls for uniting efforts to protect environment, conserve resources on National Environment Day

Dubai [UAE], February 4 (ANI/WAM): Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, today affirmed that extending the 'Year of Sustainability' into 2024, as announced by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflects the nation's commitment to embedding sustainability across all sectors and instil these practices in the behaviour of society and future generations. The goal is to build on the UAE's achievements in this field and increase its contribution to confronting global climate challenges and protecting the planet. This initiative builds on the success of COP28 and the historic UAE Consensus.

Dr. Al Dahak emphasised that His Highness's statement serves as a powerful incentive for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which led national efforts for COP28, to continue working with relevant authorities and engaging the community towards achieving Net Zero by 2050. On the 27th National Environment Day, held under the theme "Together for a Sustainable Local Product," Dr. Al Dahak urged collaboration among various stakeholders from the public, private sectors and the community to continue to protect the environment and conserve resources. She also reiterated the importance of supporting local products and raising awareness about transforming our food systems to become more sustainable, resilient, and locally sourced.

On National Environment Day, the UAE renews its commitment to confronting the challenges facing our planet and reaffirms its determination to build on the legacy and environmental stewardship of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Achieving a sustainable food supply requires innovation, collaboration, and dialogue with crop and livestock farmers, as well as fisheries. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is helping drive these conversations and is supporting individuals spearheading the development and sustainability of the nation's local produce.

Dr. Al Dahak praised the work of these groups, saying, "On National Environment Day, let's enhance collaboration, and engage in meaningful dialogues with farmers, livestock farmers, and fishermen, who are the backbone of the security of food we have established in the UAE. We must eliminate obstacles, enabling them to contribute effectively to boosting our local products." She added, "From the food we consume to the products we purchase and the water we use, every choice influences our environment. While our food systems address humanity's fundamental needs, they also contribute to one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions."

Dr. Al Dahak urged all stakeholders, including public and governmental bodies, relevant organizations, and the community, to unite in championing local products in the UAE, empowering those leading us towards this goal. This year's theme will focus on engaging with local producers, and the community to shed light on the importance of bringing together all stakeholders and the community to increase domestic food production and consumption.

Sustainable local produce plays a crucial role in promoting community and environmental health. Opting for local products not only ensures sustainable access to quality and nutritious food for people in the UAE, but it also reduces emissions and actively contributes to the growth of local businesses and the community's economic prosperity. This year's National Environment Day builds on the success of COP28, held in the UAE last year, where food systems sat at the heart of negotiations and climate progress.

During COP28, over 159 Heads of State and Government, representing a combined population of over 6.2 billion people, endorsed the 'COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action'. The Declaration recognizes the potential of agriculture and food systems to drive innovative responses to climate change, and ensure safe, sufficient, affordable, and nutritious food for all. The nation's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy was launched prior to the start of COP28. It set out a plan for how the country will build on the momentum created by its Third Update to the Second Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), moving from 40 percent emission reduction by 2030, to Net Zero by 2050.

MOCCAE considers it imperative that alongside the integration of innovation and technology into our food systems, the entire supply chain works collaboratively to ensure we produce, source, consume, and dispose of food sustainably. National Environment Day activities beginning today will continue through to World Environment Day on 5th June.(ANI/WAM)

