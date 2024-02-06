Left Menu

Sri Lankan Police delegation visits Delhi Police training centre

Police officers from Sri Lanka visited the Delhi Police Training Centre on Monday and engaged in an insightful interaction with the local officers to understand the functioning of the system.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 08:13 IST
Sri Lankan Police delegation visits Delhi Police training centre
Sri Lanka Police delegation visits Delhi Police training centre. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police officers from Sri Lanka visited the Delhi Police training centre on Monday and engaged in an insightful interaction with the local officers to understand the functioning of the system. A discussion ensued between the Sri Lankan delegation and Delhi Police officials, delving into the intricacies of the police functions in India.

During their visit to the Specialized Training Centre at Rajinder Nagar, Chhaya Sharma, Special Commissioner of Police (Training) extended a warm welcome to the delegation. The senior officer provided insights into the operations of different districts and units of Delhi Police, emphasizing the significance of training within the force.

Uma Shankar, Deputy Director (Training) at Delhi Police Academy, further interacted with the Sri Lankan delegation, providing a detailed overview of the organizational structure and the training programmes for female officers at various campuses. The delegation was also shown movies related to police and the historical evolution of policing.

In a related development, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the National People's Power (NPP) and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) in Sri Lanka, on Monday in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed Sri Lanka's economic challenges and the way forward.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar shared on X, "Pleased to meet @anuradisanayake, leader of the NPP and JVP of Sri Lanka, this morning." He continued, "A good discussion on our bilateral relationship and the mutual benefits of its further deepening. Also spoke about Sri Lanka's economic challenges and the path ahead."

The EAM added, "India, with its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies, will always be a reliable friend and trusted partner of Sri Lanka." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024