PM Modi wishes speedy recovery, good health to UK's King Charles III following news of his cancer diagnosis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished speedy recovery and good health to UK's King Charles III following news of his cancer diagnosis. "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. The King of Britain has been advised by his doctors to postpone public-facing duties. He has already begun the schedule of regular treatments after the diagnosis.

However, he will continue to handle official documentation and state business as usual throughout this time. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

King Charles is looking forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," Buckingham Palace said.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," it added. Notably, the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate last week in London.

The British monarch spent three nights at a private hospital, the London Clinic, near Regent's Park, after being admitted there. He was said to be "doing well" following the procedure. King Charles was crowned last year at the age of 74 after inheriting the monarchy upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His health is generally understood to have been good. In 2008, he had a non-cancerous growth removed from his face.

According to Britain's National Health Service, more than one in three British men will face some issues with prostate enlargement in their lifetime, and the condition is commonly associated with ageing. (ANI)

