Israeli hospital uses heated rocks to reduce pollution

The Wolfson Medical Center in Holon (just south of Tel Aviv) is reducing the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere with the help of heating crushed rocks. The hospital will install a heat energy storage system from the Israeli cleantech company Brenmiller Energy costing approximately 16 million Shekels (USD 4.6 million).

This is yet another example of Israel taking the lead in advancing green energies and how it is working to find answers to the problems posed by climate change.

Brenmiller's bGen is a patented high-temperature thermal energy storage unit stored in solid state material [crushed rocks]. Charged electrically or thermally and delivers steam or hot air on demand. This sustainable TES technology enables emission reduction for power plants, industrial and commercial facilities. (ANI/TPS)

