PoK: Gilgit Baltistan authorities compelled to suspend tax collection amid mounting protests

The Gilgit-Baltistan authority in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was compelled to suspend tax collection after heavy protests, Pakistan-based vernacular media reported. Following this, the Awami Action Committee, which is leading the protest, postponed the sit-in for three weeks but has warned that they would re-start the protests if the agreement is not implemented or if any delaying tactics are used.

The government team consisting of Fathullah Khan, Special Assistant Hussain Shah and Nasir Zamani and the leaders of the Awami Action Committee held long discussions and an agreement was reached according to which the demands to be resolved were addressed to the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister, vernacular media Daily K2 reported. Currently, the taxes are being levied under the Finance Act 2023, which has been suspended as per the orders of the Chief Minister and no tax will be applicable until the amendments in this act.

A declaration has also been issued after the meeting that the Gilgit Baltistan government will solve the problems with the support of the people. In this regard, Ghulam Abbas, a member of the negotiating committee, said that they have postponed the sit-in for 21 days after the notification of the tax suspension.

He said that if the agreement is not implemented or if delaying tactics are used, the people will come out on the streets again and they are hopeful that the government will work and abide by the agreement, the vernacular media Daily K2 reported. On behalf of the Public Action Committee, Ehsan Ali Advocate, will address the sit-in participants regularly and take the public into confidence about this development and inform them about the situation and also give their message to the public. (ANI)

