Left Menu

UAE: Al Ain Oasis hosts Souq Al Wahat pop-up Market

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced Souq Al Wahat, a pop-market set to open later this month in Al Ain Oasis. The event presents visitors with an opportunity to explore and immerse themselves in Emirati and global cultures, featuring live entertainment, diverse shopping experiences and a range of family-friendly activities.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 09:10 IST
UAE: Al Ain Oasis hosts Souq Al Wahat pop-up Market
UAE: Al Ain Oasis hosts Souq Al Wahat pop-up Market (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Al Ain [UAE], February 10 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced Souq Al Wahat, a pop-market set to open later this month in Al Ain Oasis. The event presents visitors with an opportunity to explore and immerse themselves in Emirati and global cultures, featuring live entertainment, diverse shopping experiences and a range of family-friendly activities. For a full month, every weekend Souq Al Wahat will invite the community to gather and enjoy musical performances along with street artist displays, children's games and workshops, pony rides, a pop-up cinema, and additional attractions. Visitors can browse over 25 stalls showcasing local artisanal creations, including fashion, homeware, jewellery, organic food items and more. The souq will feature a diverse range of food concepts, with 16 live cooking stations offering a delectable array of cuisines to satisfy every craving.

Embracing the overarching theme of "Fusion", each weekend of the event will celebrate a global culture. The first weekend will focus on Emirati traditions, opening with an Al Ayyala display and hosting other UAE heritage and musical performances such as Tagrooda, Harbeiyah, Rebabah, Oud, and Shilla throughout the festivities. Servers will offer visitors Gahwa (Arabic coffee) while an Al Azee marching band provides roaming entertainment. For the second weekend, February 24-25, the focus will be on Indian culture, featuring a diverse array of musical and dance performances as well as screenings of on-theme films such as The Jungle Book. On March 2 and 3, visitors can immerse themselves in the authentic essence of African culture, enjoying traditional drum performances, Ethiopian coffee, jugglers and a roaming parade. Wrapping up the international theme with a focus on American culture on March 9 and 10, the weekend will showcase food and beverage options like burgers and hot dogs, along with Country-western dancing and other activities.

Souq Al Wahat will welcome visitors every Saturday and Sunday from February 17 to March 10 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is priced at AED 5 for adults, and children under 12 can enter for free. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024