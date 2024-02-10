Emirates International Endurance village hosts UAE President's Endurance Cup tomorrow

Left Menu

The Emirates International Endurance village in Al Wathba will tomorrow (February 11) host the 25th UAE President's Endurance Cup, one of the most prestigious events in the annual UAE endurance racing calendar.

10-02-2024
Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 10 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates International Endurance village in Al Wathba will tomorrow (February 11) host the 25th UAE President's Endurance Cup, one of the most prestigious events in the annual UAE endurance racing calendar. The 160 km, silver jubilee event is being held in partnership with the UAE Equestrian and Racing federation (UAEERF) under the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Emirates International Endurance Village.

An elite group of male and female riders on back of the strongest horses from various stables across the country, the GCC and Arab countries, in addition to international riders residing in the country will compete in the six-leg race at distance of 40km, 28km, 28km, 24km, 20km and 20km. Emirati riders have dominated the championship since its inception, exchanging its titles during its 24 years, and they have also dominated all the top positions. 19 riders exchanged the titles of the championship, and rider Sultan Ahmed Al Balushi won 3 titles, while the riders Sharif Mohammed Abdullah, Saeed Al Muhairi, and Khalifa Al Jahouri each won the title twice.

Al Wathba Stables is the most winning stables in the championship with eight titles. The rider Rashid Saeed Al Ketbi holds the title of the previous edition of the championship. (ANI/WAM)

