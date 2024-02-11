Bahrain shines with 4 new medals, Egypt clinches 5 on second day of AWST 2024 athletics

Sharjah [UAE], February 11 (ANI/WAM): The Bahraini athletics team maintained its remarkable performance at the 7th Arab Women Sports Tournament (2024), securing four medals on the event's second day, Friday, at Al Thiqa Club in Sharjah. The team's haul included three golds and a silver, complementing their collection from Day 1, which consisted of two golds and three silver medals. Egypt also made a strong showing, with its athletes winning five medals, including two golds, a silver, and two bronzes, demonstrating their prowess across various disciplines. Meanwhile, the Iraqi team added seven medals to their tally, comprising a gold, three silvers, and three bronzes, marking a significant achievement for the country in the tournament. The Omani team concluded the day with a silver medal, adding to the competition's excitement.

In the high jump competition, the gold medal went to Ayah Mustafa from Egypt, who cleared 1.70m. The silver medal was claimed by Maryam Abdulilah representing Iraq with a jump of 1.68m. Raneen Al-Zarjawi, also from Iraq, secured the bronze medal, clearing 1.62m. In the 400m race, Zainab Mohammed from Bahrain surged to victory, claiming the gold medal with an impressive time of 54.58 seconds. Awatif Ahmed, also representing Bahrain, secured the silver medal, crossing the finish line in 55.34 seconds. Diyeh Nizar Rafiq of Iraq showcased a commendable performance, earning the bronze medal with a time of 58.71 seconds.

In the 800m race, Marta Yuta from Bahrain clinched the gold medal with a time of 2:09.83. Nargis Swaad of Iraq secured the silver medal with a time of 2:16.64, closely followed by her compatriot Sarah Swaad who won the bronze medal, completing the race in 2:23.48.Jawan Hassan of Iraq emerged victorious in the triple jump event with a leap of 11.48m, securing the gold medal. Ayyah Mustafa from Egypt closely followed, earning the silver medal with a jump of 11.44m. In the 4x100m relay, Bahrain's team sprinted to victory, claiming the gold medal with a swift time of 47.77 seconds. Oman secured the silver medal with a time of 49.92 seconds, while Egypt took home the bronze medal with a time of 50.5 seconds.

The heptathlon competition, which included fierce competitions in 100m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m, Long Jump, Javelin, and 800m, saw Nour Abdou Abdelhamid Mohammed from Egypt clinching the gold medal with registering 3954 points. Benin Ahmed Al-Zarjawi of Iraq secured the silver medal with 3939 points. Shahad Kamel Al-Sayed Ali Ali, also from Egypt, earned the bronze medal with 3535 points. (ANI/WAM)

