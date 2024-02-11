"Such kind thoughts are greatest comfort": King Charles thanks well-wishers for support after Cancer diagnosis

In the first message after Cancer diagnosis, UK's King Charles III expressed gratitude to the public for support and good wishes, adding that it is the greatest comfort and encouragement. He said that it is heartening to hear how sharing his own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," King Charles said in a statement. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," he added.

The British Monarch also underlined how his diagnosis "shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families" across the UK, as well as globally. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience," he said.

Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. The King of Britain has been advised by his doctors to postpone public-facing duties. He has already begun the schedule of regular treatments after the diagnosis.

However, he will continue to handle official documentation and state business as usual throughout this time. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

King Charles is looking forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," Buckingham Palace said.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," it added. (ANI)

