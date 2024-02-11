Left Menu

Pak election results 2024: PTI-backed independent candidates lead with 95 seats in NA

Details revealed that results from seven constituencies are yet to be confirmed, while the outcome of one National Assembly constituency remains withheld.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 18:20 IST
Protest demanding free and fair results of the general elections in Karachi (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Pakistan

Independent candidates allied to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have secured a commanding lead with 95 seats in the National Assembly, ARY News reports that this information is based on unofficial and unconfirmed results from 257 out of 265 constituencies. Details revealed that results from seven constituencies are yet to be confirmed, while the outcome of one National Assembly constituency remains withheld.

The current scenario indicates that no single party is positioned to form a government independently based on the unofficial and unconfirmed results. Currently, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) occupies the second position in the National Assembly with 78 seats, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) follows closely in third place with 54 seats, as reported by ARY News.

The withholding of the result for NA-64 stems from a challenge posed by Qaisara Ilahi, a candidate supported by PTI. Moving beyond the major parties, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has secured 17 seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal 3, and both Istekham-e-Pakistan Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have clinched two seats each in the lower house of Parliament. Furthermore, the Pakistan Muslim League-Zia, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen, and Balochistan National Party have each secured one seat. The election, which saw the participation of around 60 million voters on February 8, witnessed more than 1.1 million election officials fulfilling their duties, according to the preliminary report by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN). Additionally, over 0.7 million police and military personnel were deployed across the country and outside polling stations to ensure peace and order on Election Day, ARY News reported.

Results for 10 National Assembly seats and 16 provincial assembly seats in Pakistan have been withheld as losing candidates, dissatisfied with the outcomes, have challenged them. Challenges from defeated candidates in 10 National Assembly constituencies and 16 provincial assembly seats prompted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withhold the results. The Returning Officers for NA-15 Manshera, NA-46 Islamabad-I, NA-47 Islamabad-II, and NA-48 Islamabad-III have been instructed not to release the results.

Moreover, challenges have been raised against the results of NA-55 Rawalpindi, NA-49, NA-50 Attock, NA-65, NA-63, and NA-28, according to ARY News. Simultaneously, results for provincial assembly constituencies PP-11, PP-14, PP-16, PP-20, PP-31, PP-33, and PP-59 are also contested by the losing candidates.

Anticipating a surge in legal activity, several election results from the 2024 general elections, indicating PML-N candidates' victories, face challenges in high courts. Allegations of "rigging" accompany these challenges, heightening tensions. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-affiliated independent candidates have taken their concerns to the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the results of PP-164 and NA-118, where Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz secured victory. In a petition, independent candidate Yousuf Mio, who contested against PML-N president, claims denial of entry to the office by the returning officer (RO), ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

