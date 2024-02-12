Left Menu

WGS 2024 to address issues serving humanity, drive further development

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, praised the exceptional participation and worldwide attention garnered by the World Governments Summit (WGS), commending its commitment to addressing "issues serving humanity."

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:40 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], February 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, praised the exceptional participation and worldwide attention garnered by the World Governments Summit (WGS), commending its commitment to addressing "issues serving humanity." Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, which kicked off in Dubai earlier today, Sheikh Nahyan lauded the summit's emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting its potential to safeguard communities against emerging technologies.

He reiterated the substantial and extensive presence at the 2024 summit, featuring a wide range of programmes and discussions to benefit the UAE and the global community. These efforts aim to foster connections and facilitate the signing of agreements between governments and companies to drive further development across various sectors. Sheikh Nahyan reaffirmed the WGS's role as a platform to enhance cooperation among governments, civil society, and the private sector, fostering exchanging ideas and innovation to address global challenges effectively.

The WGS 2024 focuses on six main themes: government acceleration and transformation, artificial intelligence and the next frontiers, reimagining development and future economies, future societies and education, sustainability and the new global shifts, and urbanisation and global health priorities. (ANI/WAM)

