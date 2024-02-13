"What India-UAE achieved in community and culture is model for the world": PM Modi

Highlighting the relationship between India and the UAE in terms of talent and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that what the two countries have achieved in terms of community and culture is a model for the world. He said that India and UAE share age-old ties and wish to strengthen them further.

Addressing the 'Ahlan Modi' event on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "Our relationship is that of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have re-energised our relations, in every direction. The two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together. Today, the UAE is India's third largest trade partner. Today, the UAE is the seventh largest investor. Both countries are cooperating a lot in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business." "Even today, the MoUs that were signed between us are taking forward this commitment. We are integrating our financial system. In the field of technology and innovation, the India-UAE partnership is strengthening continuously. In the area of community and culture, what India-UAE have achieved is a model for the world," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also said a sentence in Arabic to showcase the similarity in the languages of two countries. PM Modi's sentence translated to, "India and UAE writing a chapter on better fortune with time's pen on the world's book."

"There is so much closeness in terms of our languages...The relationship of both countries goes back to thousands of years. It is our wish that it further strengthens with time," he further said. He further said that today, India is being recognised for its mega infrastructure projects and as a vibrant tourism destination.

"India is being recognised as a big sports power. You will be proud to hear this. You know the digital revolution in India. Digital India is appreciated across the world. To ensure that people in UAE also get its benefit, we are making all efforts. We shared RuPay card pack with the UAE...UPI is about to begin in UAE soon. With this, seamless payments will be possible between the UAE and Indian accounts," PM Modi said. Prime Minister Modi also said that today, India stands with its people whenever a crisis situation occurs, because of which the world is looking at India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'.

"Today, the world is looking at India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. Today, India's voice is heard on every major platform of the world. Wherever there is a crisis, India is among the first countries to reach there. Today's strong India stands with its people at every step," he added. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day during his two-day visit to UAE, referred to his bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"I remember my first visit (to the UAE) in 2015 when it had been only some time since I came to the Centre. It was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades. The world of diplomacy was new to me. At that time, I was welcomed at the airport by the then Crown Prince and today's President along with his five brothers. That warmth, the shine in their eyes - I can never forget that...That welcome was not for me alone but for the 140 crore Indians," the Prime Minister said. He also expressed his gratitude for UAE's highest civilian award - 'The Order of Zayed' which was conferred on him in 2019 - and said the honour was not just for him but for crores of Indians and the Indian diaspora residing in the Gulf country.

"I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you," he added. After addressing the diaspora, PM Modi also greeted the people gathered in the stadium while sitting in a specially designed vehicle.

Prime Minister Modi is in the UAE from February 13-14, after which he will proceed to Doha. He will inaugurate BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)