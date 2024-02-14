"World looking at India as 'Vishwa Bandhu' ...voice heard in every major platform": PM Modi in Abu Dhabi

Noting that India is being recognised for its mega infrastructure projects and Digital India is being appreciated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the world is looking at India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. Addressing the 'Ahlan Modi' Indian diaspora event held at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister also referred to the BAPS Hindu Mandir which will be inaugurated in the city.

"In 2015, when I presented to him (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed) the proposal to build a temple in Abu Dhabi on behalf of all of you, he immediately said yes to it...now the time has come to inaugurate this grand (BAPS) temple," he said. The inauguration of the BAPS temple is a "key part" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The stadium, packed with thousands of Indian diaspora members, reverberated with the chants of "Modi-Modi" upon the arrival of PM Modi. "Today, India is being recognised for its mega infrastructure projects. India is being recognized as a vibrant tourism destination. India is being recognised as a big sports power. You will be proud to hear this. You know the digital revolution in India. Digital India is appreciated across the world. To ensure that people in UAE also get its benefit, we are making all efforts. We shared RuPay card pack with the UAE...UPI is about to begin in UAE soon. With this, seamless payments will be possible between the UAE and Indian accounts," PM Modi said.

"Today the world is looking at India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. Today India's voice is heard on every major platform of the world. Wherever there is a crisis, the name of India comes among the first countries to reach there. Today's strong India stands with its people at every step," he added. PM Modi also highlighted the strong bond between India and the UAE, noting that this is his seventh visit to the UAE in the last ten years.

"This is my 7th visit to the UAE in the last 10 years. Brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also came to receive me at the airport today...this makes him special. I am happy that we got the opportunity to welcome him four times in India. A few days ago he came to Gujarat and lakhs of people gathered on the streets to thank him," he said. "I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you," he added.

Reflecting on the bilateral relations between India and the UAE, PM Modi praised the collaboration in trade, investment, and technology. He highlighted the UAE's position as India's third-largest trade partner and seventh-largest investor, saying, "Our relation is that of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have re-energised our relations, in every direction. The two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together."

The Prime Minister also emphasised the ongoing commitment to cooperation in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, pointing to the signed MoUs that further strengthen these ties. "Both the countries are cooperating a lot in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. Even today, the MoUs that were signed between us are taking forward this commitment.... In terms of community and culture, the achievements of Bharat and UAE serve as a model for the world to emulate," PM Modi said.

There was an evident enthusiasm in the Indian diaspora for the 'Ahlan Modi' event with the organisers having had to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000. On the second day of his UAE visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. After the visit to UAE, PM Modi will proceed to Doha on the second leg of the two-nation visit. (ANI)

