Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf open to talks with all parties, except PPP, PML-N: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his party is willing to talk to all political parties except with the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), as reported by Dawn.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his party is willing to talk to all political parties except with the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), as reported by Dawn. This comes at a time when the PPP and the PML-N to enter into an alliance, likely to be led by the PML-N, with the help of erstwhile Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) partners.

Khan was speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he revealed that the PTI information secretary had been asked to approach the political parties, except for the ones he mentioned, to initiate a dialogue, according to Dawn. When asked about whether the PTI would form the federal government, he said that his party's priority was to challenge the results of the polls in the apex court.

He added that he had never witnessed such a rigged election and urged all political parties, calling out rigging, to form a joint front. Imran Khan said that transparent elections were the only solution to the problems faced by Pakistan, as rigged politics would lead to more economic uncertainty.

He further claimed that he knew his party had won the election when the announcement of results was delayed on the night of the election, and the PML-N supreme leader, Nawaz Sharif, postponed his media talk, Dawn reported. Khan also claimed that the PML-N supremo and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, both lost the election, while PTI's candidate Aliya Hamza secured "more than 100,000" votes while contesting elections from jail.

Following his opponents' efforts to form a coalition, Imran Khan alleged that efforts were underway to "impose a money-laundering syndicate" on Pakistan and alleged that the Sharif family was the "biggest money launderer" in the country. (ANI)

