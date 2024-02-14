Left Menu

PM Modi welcomed by priests at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

He was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami and garlanded by a group of priests upon his arrival

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:03 IST
PM Modi welcomed by priests at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, UAE (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the majestic BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi which will be inaugurated by him. He was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami and garlanded by a group of priests upon his arrival. People gathered for the occasion also raised "Modi, Modi" slogans and he waved towards them.

'BAPS Mandir', the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership. The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveys--a testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, the majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is also a reflection of the enduring friendship between India and the UAE. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 for the construction of the mandir.

The UAE Government, during its Year of Tolerance, allocated a further 13.5 acres of land in January 2019--making a total of 27 acres of land gifted for the Mandir, a temple release said earlier. India's Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir visited the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi last month to see the progress of its construction.

In December, Swami Ishwarcharandas of the BAPS called on the Prime Minister at his residential office and extended him an invitation to inaugurate the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024