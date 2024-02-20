Left Menu

Raisina Dialogue: CDS Chauhan to hold meetings with top military officials from US, France

The CDS is scheduled to meet the top military officials from important partner countries like the US, France, Australia, New Zealand and the UK during the dialogue, defence officials said.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 20:19 IST
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
India's senior-most military official, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, is scheduled to meet with top military leaders from countries of strategic importance for India, including the US, France, Australia and the UK at the Raisina Dialogue, which is set to get underway in the national capital on Wednesday. The CDS is scheduled to meet the top military officials from important partner countries such as the US, France, Australia, New Zealand and the UK during the dialogue, defence officials said.The CDS is also expected to deliver a talk on important military issues at the event along with discussions on important issues with the visiting military officials.

The office of the CDS has been given the responsibility of theaterisation of the defence forces by the Narendra Modi government along with the task of increasing indigenisation and Gen Chauhan has taken multiple steps towards achieving this objective in the Indian defence forces. The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters. The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia.

The 2024 edition of the event is themed on 'Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

