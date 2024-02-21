Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre UK hosts event at UK Parliament to observe India's 'Sankalp Divas'

Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre UK (JKSC), a distinguished think-tank dedicated to Jammu and Kashmir research, hosted a significant event at the UK Parliament to observe India's 'Sankalp Divas' (Resolution Day). The event marked the unanimous resolution passed by both Houses of the Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994, reaffirming India's unwavering stance that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the Indian Territory, according to the press release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre UK (JKSC).

In the event, the participants emphasised India's right to reclaim Mirpur-Muzaffarabad and Gilgit and Baltistan, areas that fell victim to Pakistani aggression, according to the press release. The event, attended by over 100 dignitaries, included members of UK Parliament, local councillors, community leaders, representatives from various organizations, and prominent members of the diaspora. Distinguished guests included UK Members of Parliament - Bob Blackman, Theresa Villiers, Elliot Colburn, and Virendra Sharma.

Professor Sajjad Raja from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) who is currently residing in exile in the United Kingdom and Yana Mir a distinguished Kashmiri Activist, delivered keynote address at the event. In the press release, Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre UK stated, "The event provided a comprehensive overview of the socio-cultural and political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir underscoring the diverse multi-cultural, multireligious and multi-linguistic nature of J&K."

Yana Mir received the Diversity Ambassador Award for championing diversity in the J&K region. She highlighted the progress that has been made in the region after the abrogation of Article 370, emphasising improved security, government initiatives, and fund allocation. She also praised the efforts of the Indian Army, including deradicalization programmes and substantial investments in youth for sports and education, countering media narratives that vilify the Indian Army.

Sajjad Raja underscored the egregious violation of basic human rights in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He urged people to voice their concerns and stand against Pakistan's illegal occupation of Kashmir. All the parliamentarians expressed their appreciation for the shared insights and encouraged the continuation of such events to unveil the ground realities of Jammu and Kashmir. They underscored the importance of ongoing interactions on this subject.

Participants expressed palpable enthusiasm for further delving into the intricacies of the Jammu and Kashmir region. JKSC UK encouraged attendees to actively engage in forthcoming discussions, emphasising the pivotal role of countering misinformation to foster a well-informed public discourse concerning the region, according to the press release. Earlier in December 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the Union Government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant delivered the verdict on petitions challenging the government's move to abrogate Article 370.The apex court said that it has held that Article 370 was a temporary provision. "The proclamation of Maharaja stated that the Constitution of India will supersede. With this, the para of Instrument of Accession ceases to exist... Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision," the Court said.

It said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State can't be subject to a legal challenge and it will lead to the administration of the State to a standstill. In August 2019, the central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories. The Supreme Court, in its verdict, said that assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir should be held by September next year. (ANI)

